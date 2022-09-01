Short Interest in ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR) Increases By 5.9%

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:ALOR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 15,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth $13,012,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth $9,857,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth $1,342,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth $998,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I during the first quarter worth $749,000. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I alerts:

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ALOR stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $10.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Company Profile

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to target life science companies in North America and Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALSP Orchid Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.