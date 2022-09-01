Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Short Interest Up 6.5% in August

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 6.5% from the July 31st total of 1,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 413,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 2.8 %

AOSL opened at $38.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $43.51. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.50. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $69.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $193.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 58.28% and a return on equity of 12.93%. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

AOSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

In related news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $99,408.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,136.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $99,408.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,136.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Salameh sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $250,763.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,604.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,680 shares of company stock worth $472,852 in the last quarter. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 82,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,564,000 after purchasing an additional 12,878 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, e-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

Recommended Stories

