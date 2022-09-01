AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the July 31st total of 2,410,000 shares. Approximately 9.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 342,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 32.0% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 78.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 78.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the first quarter worth approximately $99,000. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMCX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks to $36.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $26.79 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day moving average of $34.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.03. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $51.51.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.93 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 36.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMC Networks will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

