American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Short Interest Update

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 501,000 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the July 31st total of 553,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 391,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMSC shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on American Superconductor to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on American Superconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

American Superconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMSC opened at $5.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.35 million, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.38. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $4.23 and a twelve month high of $19.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Superconductor

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 21.29% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $50,583.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,891.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 8,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $50,583.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,891.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 32,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total value of $194,870.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,973.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Superconductor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

Further Reading

