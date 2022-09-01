Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Akumin Stock Performance

Shares of Akumin stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. Akumin has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Akumin from $0.75 to $0.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akumin Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akumin by 1.2% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,710,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 43,737 shares during the last quarter. Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akumin during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Akumin by 20.6% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 126,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 21,682 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Akumin by 41.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 103,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 30,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Akumin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 25.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.

