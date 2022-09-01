Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of Akumin stock opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. Akumin has a 52-week low of $0.46 and a 52-week high of $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.04.
Separately, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Akumin from $0.75 to $0.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations.
