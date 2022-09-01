Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Short Interest Down 9.5% in August

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 4,830,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 798,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8 %
ARWR stock opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.90. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ARWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.
About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR)
- Is Best Buy A Sneaky Buy for Q4?
- Does The Bed Bath and Beyond Stock Rally Still Have Legs?
- Can Alibaba And Baidu Finally Rally With Delisting Fears Gone?
- Is World Wresting Entertainment Getting Ready to Be Sold?
- 3 Materials Stocks That May Earn a Place on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.