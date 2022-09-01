Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Short Interest Down 9.5% in August

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,370,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 4,830,000 shares. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 798,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.8 %

ARWR stock opened at $39.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.90. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $84.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.