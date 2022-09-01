Short Interest in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX) Decreases By 14.1%

Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the July 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Astrea Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 85,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 311,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Astrea Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASAX opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. Astrea Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Astrea Acquisition Company Profile

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors.

Featured Articles

