Short Interest in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Drops By 8.6%

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decline of 8.6% from the July 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 406,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on AMTI shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $60.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Applied Molecular Transport from $86.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 690.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Applied Molecular Transport by 371.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Molecular Transport during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Molecular Transport Stock Up 6.5 %

About Applied Molecular Transport

AMTI opened at $1.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.18. Applied Molecular Transport has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.23.

(Get Rating)

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the design and development of a pipeline of oral and respiratory biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.