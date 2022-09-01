Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU) Short Interest Down 9.2% in August

Argus Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARGU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Argus Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGU. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argus Capital by 33.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Argus Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.78% of the company’s stock.

Argus Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARGU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.98. Argus Capital has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

About Argus Capital

Argus Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media/entertainment/sports industries.

