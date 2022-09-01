Comparing AppHarvest (APPH) & Its Peers

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare AppHarvest to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares AppHarvest and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get AppHarvest alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppHarvest -1,256.15% -30.67% -21.16% AppHarvest Competitors -180.78% -13.66% -9.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for AppHarvest and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppHarvest 0 0 1 0 3.00 AppHarvest Competitors 33 127 416 23 2.72

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AppHarvest presently has a consensus price target of $5.75, indicating a potential upside of 99.65%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 79.86%. Given AppHarvest’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AppHarvest is more favorable than its peers.

33.3% of AppHarvest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.8% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.0% of AppHarvest shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AppHarvest and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AppHarvest $9.05 million -$166.19 million -1.77 AppHarvest Competitors $1.62 billion $90.75 million 4.38

AppHarvest’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AppHarvest. AppHarvest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

AppHarvest has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppHarvest’s peers have a beta of -29.95, indicating that their average share price is 3,095% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AppHarvest peers beat AppHarvest on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About AppHarvest

(Get Rating)

AppHarvest, Inc., an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

Receive News & Ratings for AppHarvest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppHarvest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.