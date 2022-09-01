Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) Short Interest Update

Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,400 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the July 31st total of 138,700 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 70,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Aequi Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Aequi Acquisition by 23.7% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $152,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aequi Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Aequi Acquisition stock opened at $9.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $9.86. Aequi Acquisition has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $9.95.

Aequi Acquisition Company Profile

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

