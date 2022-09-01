Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere 3D

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Sphere 3D during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Sphere 3D during the first quarter worth about $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ANY opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. Sphere 3D has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Sphere 3D Company Profile

Sphere 3D ( NASDAQ:ANY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative net margin of 1,300.83% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%.

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. It also provides data management solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization. Its products portfolio includes HVE-STACK high density server, which provides computer and storage appliance for the data centers; HVE-VELOCITY, a high availability dual enclosure storage area network that offers reliability and integrity for optimal data storage, protection, and recovery; HVE 3DGFX, a virtual desktop infrastructure solution; HVE STAGE, a server virtualization platform; and HVE VAULT, an appliance designed to handle requirements for backup and replication storage.

