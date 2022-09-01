Catalent, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Catalent in a report issued on Tuesday, August 30th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Get Catalent alerts:

CTLT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.86.

Catalent Trading Down 1.4 %

CTLT opened at $88.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. Catalent has a 12 month low of $86.34 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Catalent

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Catalent during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Catalent during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Catalent by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalent

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $33,352.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,136 shares of company stock worth $1,885,920. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.