Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Subaru Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Subaru in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Subaru’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subaru’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Subaru from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

FUJHY opened at $9.01 on Thursday. Subaru has a 12 month low of $6.95 and a 12 month high of $10.47. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.30.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. Subaru had a return on equity of 4.03% and a net margin of 2.65%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUJHY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Subaru by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Subaru during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Subaru during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000.

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

