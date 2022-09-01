Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nissan Motor in a report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Nissan Motor’s current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s FY2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS.
Separately, Macquarie lowered Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.
