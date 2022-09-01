Best Buy Co., Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Best Buy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 31st. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the technology retailer will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.09 per share.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.13.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE:BBY opened at $70.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.57. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $64.29 and a 1-year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. Best Buy’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.98 EPS.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total value of $70,390.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,883.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,334 shares of company stock valued at $381,538. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 75,464 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,041,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Best Buy by 246.6% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,647 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,998 shares during the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.