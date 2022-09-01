Amcor plc to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:AMCR)

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Amcor in a report issued on Monday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Amcor’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amcor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.10.

NYSE AMCR opened at $12.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.75. Amcor has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $13.60.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.57%.

In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 29,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $375,894.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,592.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Casamento sold 204,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $2,518,958.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 367,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,513,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,270,470 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,562. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 1,680.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amcor by 81.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Amcor by 406.6% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

