Alicia Grande Sells 11,095 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) CFO Alicia Grande sold 11,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $159,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 464,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,687,964.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, August 29th, Alicia Grande sold 57,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $809,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Alicia Grande sold 130,741 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $1,812,070.26.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $13.54 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CPRX shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.81.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

