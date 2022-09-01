FY2023 EPS Estimates for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Decreased by Analyst

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Best Buy in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $6.11 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.23. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.09 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.79 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share.

Best Buy Trading Down 5.6 %

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.13.

Best Buy stock opened at $70.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $64.29 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.57.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $70,390.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,706,883.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,334 shares of company stock valued at $381,538. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Best Buy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Best Buy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 147,880 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,384 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,455 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Best Buy by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,043 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $16,565,000 after purchasing an additional 56,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co bought a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. 79.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.