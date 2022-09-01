Research Analysts Offer Predictions for The Home Depot, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Home Depot in a report issued on Monday, August 29th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will earn $4.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.09. The consensus estimate for Home Depot’s current full-year earnings is $16.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $16.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $4.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $18.94 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HD. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot to $327.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Shares of HD stock opened at $288.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $295.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $304.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

