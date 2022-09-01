Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Lifted by Oppenheimer

Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sony Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.52. Oppenheimer has a “NA” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sony Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.61 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sony Group’s FY2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.55 EPS.

SONY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Sony Group Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:SONY opened at $79.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.88. Sony Group has a twelve month low of $79.05 and a twelve month high of $133.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $69,098,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Sony Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,535,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,730,000 after purchasing an additional 435,542 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 1st quarter valued at $38,003,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,444,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sony Group by 10,993.0% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 241,737 shares during the period. 7.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

