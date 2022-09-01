Brokers Set Expectations for Montage Gold Corp.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (CVE:MAU)

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Rating) – Raymond James issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Montage Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Montage Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Montage Gold’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01).

Montage Gold Stock Performance

Montage Gold Company Profile

CVE MAU opened at C$0.59 on Thursday. Montage Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.48 and a 52-week high of C$0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$62.15 million and a PE ratio of -3.51.

(Get Rating)

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.