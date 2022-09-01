Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Chewy from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $29.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.37.

Chewy Stock Performance

Chewy stock opened at $34.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.26 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.13. Chewy has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $91.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 175.48%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chewy will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 37,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $1,012,753.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 37,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $1,012,753.98. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 108,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,536.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,926,421.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 592,525 shares of company stock valued at $21,341,163. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Chewy by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Chewy by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 320.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

