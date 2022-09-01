Zacks Small Cap Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Small Cap lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yatra Online in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Zacks Small Cap analyst L. Thompson now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Yatra Online’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Yatra Online’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $2.77 on Thursday. Yatra Online has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $173.36 million, a PE ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Yatra Online ( NASDAQ:YTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The business had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.30 million.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 12,115,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,261,000 after buying an additional 680,966 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its holdings in Yatra Online by 10.3% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,207,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 205,574 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in Yatra Online by 13.3% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,920,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 225,108 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the first quarter worth $1,988,000. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Yatra Online by 2.4% during the second quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 19,112 shares during the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

