Insider Selling: Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) CFO Sells 3,918 Shares of Stock

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at $11,201,875.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Silgan Stock Performance

Shares of SLGN opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $47.71.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Silgan

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 19.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silgan by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Silgan by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 439.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Silgan

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.