FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Issued By Zacks Research

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Singh now anticipates that the retailer will post earnings per share of $8.16 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.73. The consensus estimate for Target’s current full-year earnings is $8.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Target’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.25 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TGT. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.42.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $160.34 on Thursday. Target has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,313,977,000 after acquiring an additional 191,484 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,948 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,890,357,000 after acquiring an additional 157,019 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Target by 566.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.09%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

