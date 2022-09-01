Catalent, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Catalent in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 29th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight expects that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $3.95 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Catalent’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.86.

Catalent stock opened at $88.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.89. Catalent has a 1 year low of $86.34 and a 1 year high of $142.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.26.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Catalent had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Catalent by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after purchasing an additional 492,071 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Catalent by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,631,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,479,000 after purchasing an additional 632,934 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Catalent by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 261,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its stake in Catalent by 15.3% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 6,999,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,265,000 after purchasing an additional 929,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,372.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $145,698.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $87,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,372.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,136 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,920. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

