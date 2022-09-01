Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMBA. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Ambarella from $170.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen cut their target price on Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.13.

Ambarella Stock Down 19.7 %

AMBA stock opened at $67.88 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $227.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -94.28 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.97.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $144,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 2,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $172,846.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 903,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,843,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 585.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Further Reading

