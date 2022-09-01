Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.94 Per Share

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 31st. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.87. The consensus estimate for Lululemon Athletica’s current full-year earnings is $9.43 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LULU. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $375.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $303.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.68.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $299.96 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.06. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson acquired 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

