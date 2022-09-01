Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Aisin Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ASEKY)

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Aisin in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.94 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.06. The consensus estimate for Aisin’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share.

Get Aisin alerts:

Aisin Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ASEKY opened at $30.00 on Thursday. Aisin has a 1-year low of $27.99 and a 1-year high of $41.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.03.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.