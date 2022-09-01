Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Tilly’s, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) – Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Tilly’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Tilly’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tilly’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Tilly’s Stock Down 2.2 %

Tilly’s stock opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a market capitalization of $225.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.88.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLYS. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 16,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 18,561 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 24,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. 60.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $57,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $247,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, bikes, roller-skates, and equipment for snowboarding and surfing.

