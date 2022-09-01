PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Buys 3,128,840 Shares of GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR) Stock

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating) insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired 3,128,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,576.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48,455,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$969,117.36.

GreenSpace Brands Price Performance

GreenSpace Brands stock opened at C$0.02 on Thursday. GreenSpace Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$10.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54.

About GreenSpace Brands

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company offers its products primarily under the brands of LOVE CHILD ORGANICS, a developer and producer of organic, natural, and nutritionally-rich food products for infants, toddlers, and children; CENTRAL ROAST, a snacking brand featuring an assortment of nuts, seeds, popcorns, and other snacks; and GO VEGGIE, a provider of dairy-free/lactose free products.

