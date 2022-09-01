PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. Buys 3,128,840 Shares of GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR) Stock

GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR – Get Rating) insider PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired 3,128,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.02 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,576.80. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48,455,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$969,117.36.
GreenSpace Brands Price Performance
GreenSpace Brands stock opened at C$0.02 on Thursday. GreenSpace Brands Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$10.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54.
About GreenSpace Brands
