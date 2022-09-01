Scott A. King Purchases 2,500 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Stock

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) CEO Scott A. King purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $64,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,936 shares in the company, valued at $673,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Down 0.1 %

Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $689.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.64. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.95%.

Institutional Trading of Gorman-Rupp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 208,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 29,881 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 579,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,820,000 after purchasing an additional 60,124 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

