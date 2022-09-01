Scott A. King Purchases 2,500 Shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Stock

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) CEO Scott A. King purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $64,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,936 shares in the company, valued at $673,039.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Gorman-Rupp Stock Down 0.1 %
Gorman-Rupp stock opened at $26.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $689.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44 and a beta of 0.64. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $47.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.
Gorman-Rupp Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.95%.
Institutional Trading of Gorman-Rupp
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded Gorman-Rupp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.
Gorman-Rupp Company Profile
The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.
