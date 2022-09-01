Jorge Celaya Sells 5,000 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) CFO Jorge Celaya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,908 shares in the company, valued at $837,821. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jorge Celaya also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 16th, Jorge Celaya sold 5,080 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $101,904.80.

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $17.49 on Thursday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.39 and a 52 week high of $28.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. The company has a market capitalization of $622.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.38.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Liquidity Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its position in Liquidity Services by 4.1% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,300,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,912,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,233,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,018,000 after acquiring an additional 59,140 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,114,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,198,000 after acquiring an additional 250,654 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liquidity Services by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,814,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,061,000 after acquiring an additional 6,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Liquidity Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services. It operates through four segments: Retail Supply Chain Group, Capital Assets Group, GovDeals, and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

