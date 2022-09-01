Larry Michael Mertz Purchases 50,000 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Rating) CTO Larry Michael Mertz purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.60 per share, with a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief technology officer now directly owns 433,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,457.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Larry Michael Mertz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Larry Michael Mertz purchased 51,749 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $69,861.15.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AXDX opened at $1.63 on Thursday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $7.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Trading of Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:AXDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical research company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXDX. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 424,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,508,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 400,169 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 21,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 273,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 100,088 shares in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXDX. StockNews.com cut shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

