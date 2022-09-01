Insider Buying: Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Major Shareholder Acquires $92,948.52 in Stock

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 9,622 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.66 per share, for a total transaction of $92,948.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 762,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,370,222.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

On Monday, August 29th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 1,428 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $13,994.40.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 1,154 shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,540.00.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ NATR opened at $9.70 on Thursday. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $19.26. The company has a market cap of $186.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Nature’s Sunshine Products

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 23.3% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,245,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 235,375 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,929,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 338,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 112,502 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 265.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 143.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 74,508 shares in the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.