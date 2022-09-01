Insider Selling: LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) SVP Sells 6,040 Shares of Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LCGet Rating) SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $83,714.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,084.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

LendingClub (NYSE:LCGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. LendingClub had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on LendingClub to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in LendingClub by 1,610.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

