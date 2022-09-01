Insider Selling: LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) SVP Sells 6,040 Shares of Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $83,714.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,084.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Shares of LendingClub stock opened at $13.07 on Thursday. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $11.16 and a one year high of $49.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get LendingClub alerts:

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. LendingClub had a return on equity of 27.96% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $330.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on LendingClub to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 367.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in LendingClub by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in LendingClub by 1,610.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.