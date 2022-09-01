Nelson Obus Purchases 40,007 Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Stock

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WLMS – Get Rating) Director Nelson Obus purchased 40,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $66,011.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,448,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,640,211.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Nelson Obus also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 29th, Nelson Obus acquired 9,543 shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.65 per share, for a total transaction of $15,745.95.
Shares of Williams Industrial Services Group stock opened at $1.65 on Thursday. Williams Industrial Services Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.37.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Williams Industrial Services Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.
Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to customers in the energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. It offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.
