Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $71.15 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.55. The firm has a market cap of $24.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.71.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

