Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,364 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 9,923 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $605,384.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,741.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $605,384.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,741.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total transaction of $2,081,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,273,103 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.4 %

EW stock opened at $90.10 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $85.58 and a twelve month high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.82.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.19.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

