Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 1.0 %

STZ stock opened at $246.05 on Thursday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $261.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.15. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.19.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,619,248 shares of company stock valued at $393,239,506. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

