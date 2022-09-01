Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 825,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,482,000 after purchasing an additional 88,304 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 113.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 3,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 13,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $93.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.63. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.63 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

