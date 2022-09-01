Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 539,938 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,323 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $1,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 182,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 101,750 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 240,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 50,817 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 210,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,010,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 190,477 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 31,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. 2.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.98) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.78.

Banco Santander Trading Down 2.0 %

Banco Santander Company Profile

Shares of NYSE SAN opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.17. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.98.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

