Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 6,756 Shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.81% of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LRGE stock opened at $44.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.05. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $63.37.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th.

