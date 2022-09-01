Cetera Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 234.6% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter worth $40,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.0 %

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.73. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,574 shares of company stock valued at $3,705,515 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

