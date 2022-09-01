Cetera Advisors LLC Takes $1.24 Million Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,743 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,461,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,958,000 after purchasing an additional 248,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,195,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,462,000 after acquiring an additional 281,249 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,573,006 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,189,000 after acquiring an additional 34,521 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,003,000 after buying an additional 10,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in Glacier Bancorp by 2.8% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 907,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,626,000 after buying an additional 24,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $50.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.16 and its 200-day moving average is $49.57. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.43 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $221.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

