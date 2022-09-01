Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% in the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $977,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

CL opened at $78.21 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.76 and a 200-day moving average of $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $65.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.86, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 175,146 shares of company stock valued at $14,016,640. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

