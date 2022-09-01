Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 5,611 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,611 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of General Electric by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,968,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,098,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,251,142 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $698,826,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,766,164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $450,260,000 after buying an additional 2,814,259 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,968,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $57,062,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $73.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.73. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The company has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.32, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.11.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.15.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

