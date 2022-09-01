Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,538,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,573 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,732.1% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,096,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,720 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,004,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,054,000 after purchasing an additional 852,614 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 209.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 885,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,753,000 after purchasing an additional 599,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,868,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,601,000 after purchasing an additional 590,342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SCHZ stock opened at $47.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.55 and a 12 month high of $55.03.

