Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in HubSpot by 55.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,562,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $685,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 80.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $337.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.85 and a beta of 1.61. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $257.21 and a 52-week high of $866.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $382.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $421.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 9.89% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. Equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total value of $2,373,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,478,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.20, for a total transaction of $2,373,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 675,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,478,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,004,730. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on HubSpot from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on HubSpot from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.60.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

